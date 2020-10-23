Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, October 23, 2020: Jaime Henning & Mike O’Connell

By Dan Mika — 

Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Jaime Henning joins the podcast to reflect on her first year at the chamber’s helm and managing COVID’s economic effects, and Larimer Small Business Development Center director Mike O’Connell comes on to talk about the state of the Paycheck Protection Program in Northern Colorado.


 