Lafayette launches second round of small business grants

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette is now accepting applications for the second round of the city’s Small Business Sustainment Grant Program, which provides funding for businesses suffering due to COVID-19.

Businesses employing up to 50 people that are not operated out of home are eligible for $10,000 in funding. Home-based businesses can receive up to $5,000, according to a city news release.

Sponsored Content Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care

COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives. Read More

“The effects of COVID-19 continue to negatively impact small businesses in Lafayette and across the nation,” Lafayette mayor Jamie Harkins said in the release. “It’s our desire to offer additional funding assistance to those establishments that energize our community’s identity, enhance community involvement, stimulate the creation of local jobs, and provide important tax revenue to support city services. We were pleased to have helped 60 Lafayette businesses with our April emergency relief grant program and look to build upon that success.”

The application window is open through Oct. 25 at 11 p.m. To apply, visit cityoflafayette.com/SmallBiz.