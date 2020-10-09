Funding Friday: Crestone Capital takes in $26.5M in investments over year

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
Boulder’s Crestone Capital filed annual disclosures for several of its hedge and venture funds late last week. The Alternative Strategies hedge fund gained $15.85 million in new investments between last October and this month to stand at a total investment of $797.2 million. However, 17 investors appear to have cashed out. Santinas Global Opportunity Fund LP, another hedge fund run by Crestone, reached $147.26 million from 130 investors, a minor gain from last year’s $145.06 million from 164 investors.
Another Crestone venture fund operating as Montezuma Fund V grew from $26.3 million from 61 investors to $34.8 million from 84 investors in its second year.
Other rounds this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission)
Oct. 6: Xcite Interactive Inc., Greeley, $270,000 sold out of $3 million round
Oct. 7: Auklet Fund II LP, Boulder, indefinite investment round opened. Fund is operated by Schoolcraft Capital LLC.
