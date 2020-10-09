Fort Collins assisted living center hit with COVID outbreak

FORT COLLINS — All eight residents Turnberry Place Assisted Living Center in Fort Collins and all but two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Coloradoan report. One of those residents died.

Larimer County COVID-19 outbreaks have also occurred at the Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital in Johnstown, Revelation Chiropractic and The Crown Pub in Fort Collins, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment