Westminster surgery center hit with liquidation demand from creditors

WESTMINSTER — The landlord for Westminster-based surgical center Northwest Regional ASC LLC has filed to force the medical provider into an involuntary bankruptcy.

In filings to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, Wednesday, Potens Partners LLC claims that the surgery center has $95,075 in unpaid lease obligations.

Located just south of the intersection of West 104th Avenue and the Denver/Boulder Turnpike, Northwest Ambulatory is a single-operating room center that performs gastroenterology, ear-nose-throat, orthopedic, regenerative and plastic surgery.

The center is listed as a member United Surgical Partners International Inc., a provider of outpatient surgery clinics based in Dallas.

USPI did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, and BizWest was unable to leave a message on Northwest Ambulatory’s listed phone number.

In most cases, a company files a Chapter 7 petition to liquidate itself and distribute the proceeds to its debtors. However, debtors can ask a bankruptcy court to liquidate a company that won’t do so by itself if the company meets certain benchmarks and generally isn’t paying debts that are not part of an ongoing legal dispute.

Hospitals and specialty medical providers across Colorado and the country have taken serious financial hits from the COVID-19 pandemic, as elective procedures were widely halted to devote medical resources toward pandemic care.