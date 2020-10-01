Kansas City real estate developer secures land in Centerra for future assisted-living center

LOVELAND — Hunt Midwest Real Estate Development Inc. has gone under contract with McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. to acquire land for a future 78,000-square-foot assisted-living facility in Loveland.
In a statement Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri-based Hunt said it will purchase a 4.7-acre plot at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and McWhinney Boulevard, less than a mile west of the Marketplace at Centerra complex.
The project, dubbed the Capstone at Centerra, calls for 56 assisted-living units and 32 suites for memory-care patients for a total capacity of 114 people.
It will be managed by Integral Senior Living LLC, a California-based senior-care operator with 82 active and planned retirement homes across the U.S., with the majority based in California and Texas under the “Solstice” brand name.
Integral operates three homes in Colorado, including the Peaks at Old Laramie Trail in Lafayette.
It is expected to begin construction early next year and open for move-in in spring 2022. An official in Loveland’s planning department said it has yet to receive a formal application for the construction project but anticipates one soon.
The Capstone site would be located just south of Avenida Loveland, a proposed 154-unit senior apartment building currently under consideration by city officials.
The project, dubbed the Capstone at Centerra, calls for 56 assisted-living units and 32 suites for memory-care patients for a total capacity of 114 people.
It will be managed by Integral Senior Living LLC, a California-based senior-care operator with 82 active and planned retirement homes across the U.S., with the majority based in California and Texas under the "Solstice" brand name.
Integral operates three homes in Colorado, including the Peaks at Old Laramie Trail in Lafayette.
It is expected to begin construction early next year and open for move-in in spring 2022. An official in Loveland's planning department said it has yet to receive a formal application for the construction project but anticipates one soon.
The Capstone site would be located just south of Avenida Loveland, a proposed 154-unit senior apartment building currently under consideration by city officials.
