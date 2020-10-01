Home » Industry News » Nonprofits



FNBO awards another $895,000 for COVID relief, $120,000 in Colorado Nonprofit News - October 2020

By BizWest Staff — 

OMAHA, Neb. —  First National Bank of Omaha, which operates as FNBO, has awarded $895,000 in workforce-stability grants to 63 organizations in Colorado and five other states.

The grants provide additional relief to businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and were provided to organizations in Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas. FNBO has now contributed more than $3.9 million for COVID relief in two rounds of funding.

FNBO in May awarded $304,500 in housing-stability grants to 27 organizations, providing direct financial assistance for short-term housing needs such as mortgage, rent and utility assistance. The bank also contributed $2.75 million in impact investments into community loan funds across the bank’s footprint that provide small businesses with COVID-19 relief loans.

The latest round of grants primarily support workforce-stability programs in organizations providing services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development, such as employment case management, employment skill development, employment search support, job placement and job coaching.

Colorado grants totaled $110,000 and included:

$10,000 — Attention Homes (Boulder)

$10,000 — I Have a Dream Foundation of Boulder County (Boulder)

$5,000 —  Intercambio Uniting Communities (Boulder)

$5,000 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (Fort Collins)

$10,000 — Homeward Alliance (Fort Collins)

$20,000 — Neighbor to Neighbor (Fort Collins)

$10,000 — Project Self Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins (Fort Collins)

$10,000 — The Matthews House (Fort Collins)

$10,000 — Thrive – Transformation At Work (Lafayette)

$10,000 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County (Greeley)

Grants supporting small businesses in Colorado include:

$5,000 — Colorado Enterprise Fund (Denver)

$5,000 — DreamSpring (Denver)


 