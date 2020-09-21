Windsor to discuss taking control of street lamps from PVREA, Xcel

WINDSOR — The Windsor City Council will review a report suggesting it could save millions over the next two decades if it were to buy out the control and operation of its street lights from two local power providers.

In a report due for discussion Monday night, California-based consulting firm Tanko Lighting suggests the city could cut its annual costs by more than 50% per year if it bought out the operation of its street lights from Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) and Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association and switched the lamps to more energy-efficient LED lights.

The consulting firm estimates municipalization of the PVREA-owned street lamps would cost about $397,652 upfront, but provide $558,924 in savings over 20 years, while buying out Xcel would cost just under $1.2 million up front and save the city $3.77 million over the same two-decade period.

However, the report suggests Xcel could require Windsor to replace all of the city’s lights mounted to its power lines with standalone poles, which could add $520,000 to the city’s buyout total.

The town would cut its bill for the PVREA and Xcel-owned lamps by 53% and 79%, respectively, the report estimates.

In a statement, Xcel said it has worked with cities in the past to transfer ownership of streetlights, but any deal is ultimately confirmed by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. It said it asks cities to reach out to begin talking about the sale process.

PVREA did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

