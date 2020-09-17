Denver developer proposes Residence Inn near Children’s Hospital Broomfield campus

BROOMFIELD — Denver real estate developer Urban Frontier Inc. has submitted plans to build a 119-unit Residence Inn near a key junction near Interstate 25 in Broomfield.

According to site plans submitted to Broomfield city planners Wednesday, the hotel would cover 25,149 square feet and have 119 rooms across four stories on the west side of the property next to Delaware Street.

The documents also call for an outdoor courtyard and bar within the layout.

Residence Inn is an extended-stay hotel brand under the umbrella of hotel giant Marriott International Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR). If built, the hotel would be across the street from Children’s Hospital Colorado’s north campus.

The documents are initial submissions, meaning they haven’t been substantially reviewed by local planners and are subject to changes before the Broomfield City Council or other local governing body can approve the project.

Garrett Baum, Urban Frontier’s managing partner, told BizWest that the hotel is being built partially for parents whose children are in long-term care at the hospital, but also for business travelers and visitors to residents in the nearby Anthem neighborhood just west of the site via Baseline Road.

He also believes the hotel can serve visitors to what could be a future UCHealth location. The health-care network owns 66 acres south across the street from Colorado Children’s, according to property records. A spokesperson said UCHealth has owned the land for several years, but currently has no plans to build on it.

Urban Design is in the process of lining up financing for the hotel and could break ground at some point next year if it receives that funding and the necessary approvals from local officials.

“We’re going to have everything teed up so at the moment it’s ready to go, we’ll pull the trigger,” he said.

