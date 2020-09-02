Miraflora, Front Range Biosciences: Boulder County hemp industry companies join forces

BOULDER and LONGMONT — Boulder-based Front Range Biosciences Inc., a hemp agricultural biotechnology company, will work with Miraflora Naturals, a Longmont CBD product company, to research cannabinoid varieties that thrive in the Rocky Mountain climate.
The collaborative research will look at hemp varieties, identifying which are best to farm and yield successful extraction results. Miraflora’s 160-acre farm near Boulder will host the project, according to a news release.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
FRB-bred hemp varieties from Native American and European lineages will be test grown. After harvesting, Miraflora and FRB teams will examine extraction rates from each plant. Daily tracking will be performed through precision agriculture, with drone mapping.
“With the close proximity of the farm, its access to clean mountain water, ample space for our field trial site, and Miraflora’s commitment to developing premium, cannabinoid-rich hemp products, this partnership is a great opportunity to showcase how good farming practices and genetics are differentiators in the hemp marketplace,” said Jonathan Vaught, co-founder and CEO of FRB.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER and LONGMONT — Boulder-based Front Range Biosciences Inc., a hemp agricultural biotechnology company, will work with Miraflora Naturals, a Longmont CBD product company, to research cannabinoid varieties that thrive in the Rocky Mountain climate.
The collaborative research will look at hemp varieties, identifying which are best to farm and yield successful extraction results. Miraflora’s 160-acre farm near Boulder will host the project, according to a news release.
Sponsored Content
The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care
Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.
Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention.
FRB-bred hemp varieties from Native American and European lineages will be test grown. After harvesting, Miraflora and FRB teams will examine extraction rates from each plant. Daily tracking will be performed through precision agriculture, with drone mapping.
“With the close proximity of the farm, its access to clean mountain water, ample space for our field trial site, and Miraflora’s commitment to developing premium, cannabinoid-rich hemp products, this partnership is a great opportunity to showcase how good farming practices and genetics are differentiators in the hemp marketplace,” said Jonathan Vaught, co-founder and CEO of FRB.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!