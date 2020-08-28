Funding Friday: OTA TV, genomics raises over $30M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Sponsored Content
The art of formatting a message to show the reader that you care
Often overlooked, the way we format our written communication significantly impacts the reader’s experience and comprehension of the message.
Think about how you read. In our minds, we imagine reading left to right from the top line to the bottom line. But in reality, our eyes move around as we read, glancing beyond the text in front of us to the room in which we are sitting, to the corner of the screen or over to our phone blinking with a new notification. When our eyes return to the page, they tend to return to where the margin is broken by text or another location that catches our attention.
This week’s notable rounds:
- A fundraising subsidiary of Public Media Group raised $25 million from a single investor, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures filed Thursday. The group is part-owned by 118 over-the-air television broadcasters; it finances infrastructure construction for ATSC 3.0, a protocol that combines both wireless television signals and broadband internet connectivity.
- Boulder-based Watchmaker Genomics Inc. raised $6.67 million out of a $7.5 million round from 25 investors in what appears to be its first fundraising effort, according to an SEC filing Friday. The company is developing a platform to produce enzymes used in research and development of products relating to the human genome.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Sponsored Content
Lock in the Solar Tax Credit now, before it steps down in 2021
Turn your utility expense into an asset with solar energy and boost your commercial property value by over $1,000,000. The 2020 Federal Investment Tax Credit allows commercial entities to directly reduce their taxes due by an amount equal to 26% of the solar project price in 2020.
This week’s notable rounds:
- A fundraising subsidiary of Public Media Group raised $25 million from a single investor, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures filed Thursday. The group is part-owned by 118 over-the-air television broadcasters; it finances infrastructure construction for ATSC 3.0, a protocol that combines both wireless television signals and broadband internet connectivity.
- Boulder-based Watchmaker Genomics Inc. raised $6.67 million out of a $7.5 million round from 25 investors in what appears to be its first fundraising effort, according to an SEC filing Friday. The company is developing a platform to produce enzymes used in research and development of products relating to the human genome.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!