Funding Friday: OTA TV, genomics raises over $30M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

A fundraising subsidiary of Public Media Group raised $25 million from a single investor, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosures filed Thursday. The group is part-owned by 118 over-the-air television broadcasters; it finances infrastructure construction for ATSC 3.0, a protocol that combines both wireless television signals and broadband internet connectivity.

Boulder-based Watchmaker Genomics Inc. raised $6.67 million out of a $7.5 million round from 25 investors in what appears to be its first fundraising effort, according to an SEC filing Friday. The company is developing a platform to produce enzymes used in research and development of products relating to the human genome.

