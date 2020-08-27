Boulder venture firm raises $25M for over-the-air TV infrastructure

BOULDER — Public Media Group, an infrastructure developer for television broadcasters, raised $25 million this week.

PMG’s fundraising subsidiary, which is registered in Boulder, raised the $25 million from a single investor in a Series B round, according to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday.

Sponsored Content Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.

Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.? Read More

Formed in 2019, PMG is a company part-owned by 118 television operators in the country to develop the infrastructure for ATSC 3.0, a broadcasting standard that allows for 4K-quality images by using both over-the-air television signals and internet broadband.

The protocol would also allow people to stream over-the-air TV to mobile devices and smart televisions through a signal-to-Wi-Fi converter.

PMG declined to comment when reached by BizWest Thursday afternoon.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC