Wells Concrete consolidates operations in Brighton

BRIGHTON — LAN Colorado LLC, which does business in the state as Wells Concrete, a precast concrete company, will open its new facility for public viewing from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Sponsored Content 3 Ways to Handle Anxiety About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Though medical professionals are learning more about the coronavirus pandemic every day, the unknown can be stressful for anyone. An unrelenting stream of coronavirus-related news doesn’t tend to help, either.

It’s not surprising that people around the world are feeling anxious and scared right now. If you’ve had trouble coping with your anxiety, here are three techniques you can try at home to find some peace. Read More

The new 122,673-square-foot total precast facility sits on 64.5 acres of land at 2145 E. Crown Prince Blvd. in Brighton. The facility consolidates two other locations for the company that were located at 5801 Pecos St. and 301 W. 60th Place, both in Denver.

The new facility, the company said, enhances capability, flexibility and capacity.

“Combining the power of these two plants into one provides an opportunity to deliver the highest levels of structural integrity and architectural finishes to our customers,” Dan Juntunen, president and CEO of Wells Concrete, said in a written statement. “In addition, our ability to maximize capabilities developed by Wells Concrete and Rocky Mountain Prestress, as well as driving future innovation in building systems, will be greatly enhanced.”

The company, with its national headquarters in Wells, Minnesota, acquired Rocky Mountain Prestress in 2019 and added it to the Wells Concrete operation in Colorado.

“Wells is a family-owned company in its fourth generation with a long-term view of business relationships,” said Sam Nesius, chairman of The Wells Cos. “This exciting project takes the Wells Cos. from a regional company to a national brand, demonstrating our commitment to our national customers.”

The production facility was designed to be versatile. The inventory of forms has increased and can be moved around to fit the needs of any given project. Many of the new forms are long line with prestressing. All precast will be cast indoors while using outdoor forms for structural production. The new plant uses 25-ton cranes, compared with the 15-ton cranes n the old facility.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC