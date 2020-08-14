Stream raises $15M in a Series A fundraiser

BOULDER — Stream.io Inc., a developer of chat and messaging functionality for software applications, announced Friday it has raised a $15 million Series A fundraising round led by GGV Capital.

The funding will allow Stream to “invest heavily in scaling its global team across engineering, sales, and marketing,” according to a company news release.

“With the proliferation of applications, in-app engagement has never been more important to user experience,” Tiffany Luck of GGV Capital said in a prepared statement. “Stream is empowering teams to incorporate chat and activity feeds quickly, scalably, and reliably. At GGV we’re very excited to partner with the incredible team at Stream as they go after this massive global opportunity, fueling the next $1 trillion software wave.”

Luck will join the Stream board of directors.

Thierry Schellenbach and Tommaso Barbugli founded Stream in Amsterdam. In 2015, the founders participated in the Techstars accelerator program in New York. After the program, Stream’s headquarters moved to Boulder.

The company has 55 employees in offices in Colorado and in the Netherlands.

