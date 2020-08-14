Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



FirstBank CEO named chairman of ABA’s American Bankers Council 

By Lucas High — 

DENVER — FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter has been appointed chairman of the American Bankers Association’s American Bankers Council.

 The council provides feedback and direction to ABA on key regulatory and legislative issues critical to midsize banks, according to a ABA news release. The council also participates in regular meetings with their peers to exchange information and share best practices on issues affecting their banks.

“Jim is one of banking’s most dedicated and innovative executives, and an industry leader in the payments and technology space,” ABA CEO Rob Nichols said in a prepared statement. “He is an ideal choice to lead ABA’s American Bankers Council and to help us better understand the challenges and opportunities facing midsize banks at this important moment for our industry and the country.”

 


 