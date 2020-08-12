Survey: Pandemic reduces income of more than half of workers

A survey of workers around the country showed that more than half have seen their incomes reduced or eliminated as a result of the COVID-10 pandemic.
Boulder-headquartered FlexJobs Corp., an online job services company for professionals seeking remote or flexible-scheduled work, in partnership with Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) released its findings from a survey on how COVID-19 impacts personal financing in the U.S.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
The survey was of more than 1,100 respondents in the U.S. It found that 53% of people are currently earning half or less of their pre-pandemic income. Another 31% have lost their entire income.
The study revealed that respondents didn’t have enough rainy-day-funds to last a substantial amount of time. An overall 62% of those surveyed do not have enough emergency savings to last six months. Of that, 24% said their savings would not even last one month.
“At FlexJobs, we are deeply aware of how intricately jobs and finances are intertwined, which is why we have partnered with Prudential to gain a better understanding of the challenges that many people are now facing,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs in a news release.
The survey also evaluated respondents financial health pre-pandemic, major expenses deferred to a later time, unemployment claims, search for additional income or more hours at work and insurance status.
FlexJobs and Prudential also looked at how opinions about work-from-home have changed. More than half view remote work as more favorable than before.
If offered the choice, the majority of respondents favor remote or flexible work after the pandemic is over. If given a choice, 71% would prefer to work remotely full-time, and 25% would prefer a combination of remote and office work.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
A survey of workers around the country showed that more than half have seen their incomes reduced or eliminated as a result of the COVID-10 pandemic.
Boulder-headquartered FlexJobs Corp., an online job services company for professionals seeking remote or flexible-scheduled work, in partnership with Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) released its findings from a survey on how COVID-19 impacts personal financing in the U.S.
Sponsored Content
3 Ways to Handle Anxiety About the Coronavirus Pandemic
Though medical professionals are learning more about the coronavirus pandemic every day, the unknown can be stressful for anyone. An unrelenting stream of coronavirus-related news doesn’t tend to help, either.
It’s not surprising that people around the world are feeling anxious and scared right now. If you’ve had trouble coping with your anxiety, here are three techniques you can try at home to find some peace.
The survey was of more than 1,100 respondents in the U.S. It found that 53% of people are currently earning half or less of their pre-pandemic income. Another 31% have lost their entire income.
The study revealed that respondents didn’t have enough rainy-day-funds to last a substantial amount of time. An overall 62% of those surveyed do not have enough emergency savings to last six months. Of that, 24% said their savings would not even last one month.
“At FlexJobs, we are deeply aware of how intricately jobs and finances are intertwined, which is why we have partnered with Prudential to gain a better understanding of the challenges that many people are now facing,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs in a news release.
The survey also evaluated respondents financial health pre-pandemic, major expenses deferred to a later time, unemployment claims, search for additional income or more hours at work and insurance status.
FlexJobs and Prudential also looked at how opinions about work-from-home have changed. More than half view remote work as more favorable than before.
If offered the choice, the majority of respondents favor remote…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!