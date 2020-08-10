United Way selects Sullivan for vacant CEO position

FORT COLLINS — The leader of another nonprofit organization in Larimer County will take the reins of the United Way of Larimer County, effective Aug. 24.

Deirdre Sullivan, currently the director of The Family Center/La Familia, will replace Annie Davies who has moved to the position of western regional engagement director for United Way Worldwide. As CEO and president, Sullivan will be charged with taking the county’s largest nonprofit into the next decade.

The search committee for the position received more than 100 applications and conducted interviews with eight candidates, including out-of-state candidates, internal United Way of Larimer County senior leaders and regional organizational leaders.

“The hiring committee was impressed with the field of applicants, however, Deirdre’s depth of experience, regional knowledge, and leadership strengths put her at the top of our list,” Justin Davis, chair of the United Way’s board of directors, said in a written statement.

“We are excited to roll up our sleeves as a board and work with Deirdre on important community issues such as access to quality, affordable childcare, student achievement, financial stability, housing stability, and ensuring all of our work is implemented with the highest level of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As the largest nonprofit in Larimer County, we strive to lead community conversations around topics that impact our most vulnerable community members. Deirdre’s experience will drive this work and mobilize change,” Davis said.

Sullivan served as executive director of The Family Center/La Familia for the past three years. She also founded and leads a consulting firm focused on data collection, analysis and application for policy and systems change impacting community health.

“I have lived in and loved this community for 25 years. I am excited to apply my experience and relationships across multiple sectors to advance an equity-centered COVID-19 response, recovery, and re-design, as well as a paradigm shift in nonprofit philanthropy. I look forward to working with United Way of Larimer County staff, board members, donors, partner agencies, and most importantly, impacted communities, to achieve significant changes to health, education, and economic mobility in Larimer County,” she said.

Sullivan has also served as an adjunct Instructor at Colorado State University’s School of Public Health, was a facilitator for the Family Leadership Training Institute through Colorado State University’s Extension Service, and has held several other advisory, advocacy, and leadership positions in public health departments, municipal governments, health systems and school districts.

