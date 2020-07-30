Oskar Blues, French’s collaborate on new mustard-flavored beer

LONGMONT — Baseball fans unable to get mustard-doused hot dogs at Major League ballparks this summer can get their mustard fix another way: in a beer can.

Longmont’s Oskar Blues Brewery has teamed up with French’s to create French’s Mustard Beer, a wheat beer described in a joint news release as “infused with key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit to create a tart, refreshing match for the bright and bold zip of Classic Yellow Mustard.”

The Mustard Beer is available starting today for purchase on online beer marketplace Craftshack and at Oskar Blues taprooms in Longmont, Boulder and Brevard, North Carolina.

“We’re stoked on bold flavors at Oskar Blues Brewery, and we never shy away from a challenge,” Oskar Blues head brewer Juice Drapeau said in a prepared statement.

French’s Mustard Beer was released to coincide with National Mustard Day on Aug. 1.

