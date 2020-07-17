Developer proposes large office park in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Baltimore-based commercial real estate development St. John Properties submitted preliminary plans this month to construct a 14-building office and technology park in Broomfield near the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.
Sponsored Content
How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process
How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first.
All told, the Simms Technology Park campus — located west of Simms Street and south of 112th Avenue — would include nearly 600,000 square feet of new space. St. John is proposing five single-story office buildings to total 145,520 square feet, two four-story Class A office buildings totalling 202,400 square feet, six flex/research and development buildings at 221,040 square feet and one retail building at 8,125 square feet. The site plan also includes 7.7 acres for future development of restaurants and a convenience store and gas station.
Construction would be completed in four phases, according to a St. John memo.
“Previously, other developments have been proposed and reviewed on the subject property but withdrawn or not constructed,” planning documents show.
St. John, representatives of which were not available to provide comment Friday, is seeking a concept review for Simms Technology Park, after which the developer plans to submit a full site development plan.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Baltimore-based commercial real estate development St. John Properties submitted preliminary plans this month to construct a 14-building office and technology park in Broomfield near the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.
Sponsored Content
Parsing the Future of Work: How Technology Enables Remote Employees
For a modern organization to be successful, it must transform into a digital workplace, with the ability to conduct business from anywhere, anytime, with anyone.
That means businesses must provide employees with technologies that allow them to stay connected to colleagues and customers while being productive, even while working remotely.
All told, the Simms Technology Park campus — located west of Simms Street and south of 112th Avenue — would include nearly 600,000 square feet of new space. St. John is proposing five single-story office buildings to total 145,520 square feet, two four-story Class A office buildings totalling 202,400 square feet, six flex/research and development buildings at 221,040 square feet and one retail building at 8,125 square feet. The site plan also includes 7.7 acres for future development of restaurants and a convenience store and gas station.
Construction would be completed in four phases, according to a St. John memo.
“Previously, other developments have been proposed and reviewed on the subject property but withdrawn or not constructed,” planning documents show.
St. John, representatives of which were not available to provide comment Friday, is seeking a concept review for Simms Technology Park, after…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!