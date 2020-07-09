Boulder law firm names three new partners

BOULDER — Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP, a Boulder-based law firm, has named three new partners.

Patrick M. Haines, formerly a non-equity partner, was elected as an equity partner. Haines practices litigation, including water, environmental, civil, real estate and restructuring matters.

Sally P. Berg, formerly special counsel, was elected a non-equity partner. Berg is a litigator who began her trial practice in Houston. In 2004, she moved to Colorado and focused her practice on civil and commercial litigation and trial work.

Geoffrey Williamson, formerly special counsel, has been named a non-equity partner. Williamson represents public and private clients in water, environmental and land-use matters. His work includes water-rights litigation in Colorado’s water courts and advising clients on water and environmental issues arising out of real estate transactions.

“It’s an honor to announce the promotion of Patrick, Sally and Geoffrey,” founder and managing partner Giovanni Ruscitti said in a prepared statement. “We congratulate them on their amazing accomplishments and look forward to having them as partners at the law firm.”