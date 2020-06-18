Westminster’s GeoVisual Technologies awarded ODEIT grant

WESTMINSTER — GeoVisual Technologies Inc., a Westminster agri-tech firm with an artificial-intelligence platform to maximize crop yields, was recently awarded a $200,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

“Advanced Industry Infrastructure Funding Grants provide state funding to collaborative projects that have a broad, industry-wide impact across one or more of Colorado’s Advanced Industries. Eligible projects must demonstrate solutions that provide workforce training, engage multiple industry partners or advance industry mentorship for Colorado companies,” according to an OEDIT news release.

Sponsored Content A different perspective on the current crisis – summer family ideas

With the information overload regarding COVID-19, ACM decided to take a different approach on this article to write about a subject that may allow you to get your mind off the crisis. Read More

GeoVisual Technologies and OEDIT have proposed the creation of a Precision Agriculture Collaboration Initiative to boost the state’s agribusiness sector by “targeting opportunities in the overlooked and underserved agriculture sector-particularly for high-value and perishable crops such as fruits, vegetables and hemp,” the release said.