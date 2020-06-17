Creative Learning Systems hires new CEO

LONGMONT — Ashley Mathis took over the CEO role of Creative Learning Systems LLC, a Longmont-based education-technology company, this week, the company announced.

Mathis has held leadership positions at Teaching Strategies LLC and Discovery Education Inc.

“It’s more important than ever that our nation’s youth have access to high-quality, hands-on learning environments that help them build skills, content knowledge, and fluency in STEM while fostering communication, collaboration, problem-solving, self-confidence and creativity,” Mathis said in a news release. “As an advocate for innovation in education, I am proud to join the dedicated team at Creative Learning Systems.”

Creative Learning Systems, the release said, has developed an “applied technology and project-based learning system that integrates curriculum, educator development, and learning environments to make STEM pathways relevant, accessible, and inclusive for all learners.”