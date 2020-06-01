SynDaver West releases Axi, it’s first product

LOVELAND — SynDaver West, a division of Tampa, Florida-based SynDaver Labs Inc., has begun to market its first product, a 3D printer line called Axi, which is now available for professionals and general consumers.

SynDaver West is a startup company in Loveland. Its parent organization is known for synthetic human and animal models used for anatomy education, surgical simulation and medical device testing.

SynDaver, which has used 3D printers extensively in its manufacturing operations for the better part of a decade, created the new Loveland division, leveraging talent from a well-known 3D printing company Aleph Objects Inc., which closed at the end of 2019. Since then, the SynDaver West team has been working on the development of SynDaver Axi.

“When we designed this printer, we incorporated the best features from every other leading printer currently available, fine-tuned them to ensure the printer works amazingly well, and made it rugged and remarkably reliable,” said Curt Ketner, vice president of SynDaver. “This printer can be used by companies with a need for serious 3D printing capabilities or by 3D printing hobbyists, and we even took security into consideration, so this can be immediately adopted and deployed by the military while maintaining operational security.”

“Axi is highly capable and durable — basically the printer I have always wanted,” said Dr. Christopher Sakezles, founder and CEO of SynDaver. “Still, this is just the beginning for us. We are already developing our next printer, which is expected to launch in Q1 next year.”

Axi sells for $3,250 and is available on the company’s website.

