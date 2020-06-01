Sphero spinoff Company Six raises $3M equity round

BOULDER — Less than two weeks after Sphero Inc. announced that it would spin off its public-safety division as Company Six, the company once known as Sphero Public Safety Robotics Inc. has filed documents for a $3 million equity raise.

Operating as CO6 Inc., Company Six reported that it has raised $3 million out of a $3.5 million private offering, according to documents filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The equity round was raised from five investors, with the first sale occurring May 15.

The funding round was led by San Francisco-based Spider Capital, with participation from Sphero investors Foundry Group and Techstars, along with new investor GAN Ventures.

Company Six CEO Jim Booth told BizWest in May that the company “is developing a “highly durable, situational awareness robot that combines with a [software as a service]-based cloud offering” to assist first responders and “those who put themselves in danger or harm’s way.”

He said the company has developed functional prototypes and expects to begin beta testing by the end of 2020, with sales coming as soon as 2021.

“We’re in development right now and don’t want to dive too deeply into the actual functions and features,” Booth, former chief operating officer of Sphero, told BizWest.

Sphero Inc. is best-known for developing robots for education and consumers, including the popular Star Wars BB-8 robot.

