Sphero spin-out product details remain a mystery

BOULDER — Boulder-based robotics company Sphero Inc. announced this week it would spin out its public safety division into a new firm called Company Six, but exactly what that firm will be making remains a bit mysterious.

“We’re in development right now and don’t want to dive too deeply into the actual functions and features,” Company Six CEO and former Sphero chief operating officer Jim Booth told BizWest.

Here’s what we do know:

The new firm is developing a “highly durable, situational awareness robot that combines with a [software as a service]-based cloud offering” to assist first responders and “those who put themselves in danger or harm’s way,” Booth said.

The company has functional prototypes now and expects to begin beta testing by the end of the year. Sales could begin as soon as early 2021.

“There will be a time when we come out of this mode,” Booth said of the company’s decision to remain mum on product details. “We’re just not there yet to be able to share much information.”

Company Six hopes to differentiate itself from other public safety technology firms by developing more accessible and affordable robots.

“The robots that are out there now tend to be really expensive and are put into the hands of only specialty operators,” Booth said.

Success with consumer robots in the past proves that “we can do things affordably and things that are easy to use.” he said. “Our goal has always been to get our robots into the hands of the many rather than the hands of the few.”

Company Six, which will launch with a team of about nine workers, has leased office space next to the new Ska Street Brewstillery on 38th Street. That lease starts June 1.