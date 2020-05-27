Rowdy Mermaid raises another $3.5M to close Series A

BOULDER — Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Inc. recently closed its Series A fundraising round with an additional $3.5 million, matching its prior raise in February 2019.

Funds from the round, led by KarpReilly LLC, will be used “to support national retail expansion and the introduction of an e-commerce platform, with a considerable increase in investment into sales and marketing, in addition to research and development of additional product lines,” according to a company news release.

“The past year has been an exciting time for all of us at Rowdy Mermaid as we further expand our national footprint and bring new flavors and functions to our product line,” Rowdy Mermaid CEO Jamba Dunn said in a prepared statement. “As we continue to dream up new ways to introduce functional beverages to as many people as possible, partners like KarpReilly help us achieve our goal of plant-based medicine from Rowdy in every fridge.”