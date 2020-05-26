Loveland unveils new digital visitors guide

LOVELAND — Visit Loveland, the tourism arm and destination marketing organization for the city of Loveland, has launched its first all-digital visitors guide. The 59-page guide, which is accessible at visitlovelandco.org, is Loveland’s largest guide to-date, focused on the places and attractions to experience in the city.
“Our print guide has been available in a PDF format on our website for years, but this digital guide was designed for an online environment, allowing us to keep the content fresh in this ever-changing tourism landscape,” Cindy Mackin, visitors services manager for the city, said in a written statement. “In addition to what has been launched today, we will be adding and sharing additional content over the year.”
Guide highlights include:
- Features on Loveland’s open spaces and outdoor recreation
- Local art and culture including public art, live entertainment, art gallery, sculpture garden and bronze foundry highlights
- Top 10 lists for families, general visitors/locals, hiking, biking and water spots
- Loveland Locks tips and a new online store for people to purchase locks directly
- Several eat/drink spotlights for inspiration across the city
- A focus on downtown Loveland and ways to explore the heart of the city
- An exploration of valentine season in Loveland
- Lodging and campgrounds
- Signature events
- Day trips to and from Loveland
Interactive elements of the guide include links to google maps for directions, embedded videos and resources for certain activities and open spaces, ways to engage online and more.
Guide highlights include:
