Funding Friday: Clovis finishes $85M stock sale

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

Boulder’s Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) sold $83.4 million in new stock this week after winning approval to sell its flagship drug Rubaca for advanced prostate cancer treatment purposes from U.S. regulators. According to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, the sale added 11.09 million new shares to the company’s 76.9 million shares outstanding. J.P. Morgan and Bank of America underwrote the sale, which granted them options to purchase up to 1,663,500 additional shares.

The Loveland Housing Authority said it raised $22 million to expand The Edge apartment complex from 70 units to 139. The round was jointly funded by state tax credits purchased by Wells Fargo and state tax credit firm Sugar Creek Capital, along with additional funds from Loveland’s Affordable Housing Commission, the Colorado Division of Housing and ANB Bank.

TeamSnap Inc. raised just more than $3.46 million from sales of convertible promissory notes out of a $10 million offering, according to an SEC disclosure. The Boulder-based company runs an app for managing intramural and youth sports leagues.

Other filings this week (source: SEC:)

May 22: IDmission LLC, Boulder, $2.3 million target reached.

