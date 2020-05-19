Loveland Housing Authority secures $22M for affordable apartments project

LOVELAND — The Loveland Housing Authority announced this week it has closed on $22 million in financing to fund the expansion of The Edge, an affordable housing community built in 2016, from 70 units to 139 units.
Pinkard Construction Co., the project’s original contractor, will return to build the new phase, according to a LHA news release. OZ Architecture will handle design work.
Funding for the project comes from Colorado Housing and Financing Authority tax credits purchased by Wells Fargo and Sugar Creek Capital, a Community Development Block Grant from Loveland’s Affordable Housing Commission, the Colorado Division of Housing and ANB Bank.
“LHA is committed to delivering affordable housing options for all different income levels and family sizes across the community,” LHA executive director Jeff Feneis said in a prepared statement. “We are always looking ahead to ensure more Loveland residents have an affordable place to call home.”
