California company buys 288-unit Broomfield apartments for $90M

BROOMFIELD — A Sacramento-based property management company with several holdings in Colorado paid $90.72 million to acquire 288 apartments in Broomfield this week.
According to a press release from CBRE’s Denver office, Indiana-based developer Garrett Cos. LLC sold the property at 13872 Del Corso Way to FPI Management Inc. in an off-market sale that closed April 28. The deal amounts to $315,000 per unit.
The deal was not yet recorded with the Broomfield County property records as of Thursday afternoon.
FPI owns 16 apartment complexes along the Front Range, including the Affinity-branded apartments in Fort Collins, Loveland, Lafayette and Colorado Springs. It also owns the Copper Peak apartments in Longmont and the Caliber at Hyland Village complex in Westminster.
