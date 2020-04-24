Basic Energy adds 26 layoffs to its total

FORT MORGAN — Basic Energy Services Inc., a Fort Worth, Texas-based oil and gas services company with operations in Fort Morgan, will lay off an additional 26 full-time employees.

The company reported under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act on April 4 that it would lay off 62 workers. Thursday, the company added 26 to the total.

The company blamed the reduction in staff on declines in energy demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and an international oil-price war.

“As you know, the oil and gas industry is facing unprecedented challenges,” the company wrote in its notice to the state. “For these reasons, the company, like all oilfield service providers, is currently facing a significant decrease in the amount of service orders it is receiving from its customers and it anticipates additional significant decreases in the demand for its services in the near future.”

The company said the layoffs are classified as permanent but it “hopes to rebuild its workforce as soon as practicable.”

Affected are equipment operators, mechanics, field supervisors and welders.

The layoffs follow numerous others in the oil and gas industry, including Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT), which laid off 183 and Halliburton Energy Services Inc., which laid off 130.