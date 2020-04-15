Layoff update: 140 layoffs, furloughs from Weld County RV parts maker, oil giant

WELD COUNTY — The continuing economic crisis created by the novel coronavirus created two more mass layoffs in Weld County Tuesday, including one permanent dismissal of 130 people.

Aqua-Hot Heating Systems Inc. furloughed 10 staffers at its Frederick plant, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter released by state labor officials. The company also said the furloughs could last longer than six months and potentially lead to an indefinite shutdown for the entire production line.

Aqua-Hot makes water heater systems for RVs and sold itself to Wichita, Kansas-based RV part maker Airxcel Inc. last summer. The company had 38 employees at the time.

Meanwhile, oilfield services provider Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) permanently laid off 130 workers from its Fort Lupton facility at 13100 Weld County Road 8. The majority of layoffs appear to be technicians and mechanics for hydraulic fracking equipment.

“At this time it is expected that the facility will remain open,” Halliburon said in its WARN letter.