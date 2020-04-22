BizWest joins with chambers, other media for Virtual Happy Hours to benefit local restaurants

BizWest Media LLC is teaming with local business organizations and media outlets to launch two Virtual Happy Hours to generate business for local restaurants.

The Virtual Happy Hours will run on the Zoom platform from 3 to 4 p.m., April 30, for the Boulder Valley, and from 3 to 4 p.m., May 1, for Northern Colorado.

Restaurant owners are invited to participate via Zoom for quick one-minute presentations on a special deal available to webinar attendees — perhaps a discount for takeout or delivery, or purchase of a gift card. BizWest will design and run a slide show featuring up to 45 restaurants in each session.

“Restaurants are suffering during the current economic recession,” said Jeff Nuttall, publisher of BizWest. “We think this will be a way to draw attention to important local establishments and, hopefully, bring some business to them.”

To participate, restaurant owners should fill out this form, including uploading a high-resolution logo for the restaurant.

Attendees can register for the Boulder Valley Virtual Happy Hour here.

Attendees can register for the Northern Colorado Virtual Happy Hour here.

BizWest will announce participating chambers of commerce, downtown business associations and other partner organizations on April 23.

Media sponsors include Prairie Mountain Media, including the Boulder Daily Camera, Broomfield Enterprise, Colorado Hometown Weekly, Greeley Tribune, Longmont Times-Call and Loveland Reporter-Herald.