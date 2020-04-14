Isle of Capri, Lady Luck casinos furlough 470 workers

BLACK HAWK — Furloughs have hit Colorado’s casino industry, with the Isle of Capri and Lady Luck Casinos in Black Hawk furloughing 470 workers.

The furloughs were reported in a letter issued under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Affected workers were furloughed as of April 11.

“As you know, the COVID-19 virus recently reached pandemic proportions,” the letter stated. “The federal government and many states have declared a state of emergency and ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and issued travel restrictions. This emergency and these sudden and unexpected circumstances caused the temporary facility closure and adversely affected business operations. Unfortunately, these circumstances prevented us from providing notice sooner.”

