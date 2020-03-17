Vail closes ski resorts from remainder of season

Editor’s note: As a public service, BizWest is making all of its coverage of the COVID-19 virus free to read. Please consider subscribing to BizWest to support our efforts to keep you informed on Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley’s top business news.

BROOMFIELD — The ski season is officially over for Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN).

The Broomfield-based operator of ski areas such as Vail, Beaver Creek and Breckenridge announced Tuesday it would not reopen its resorts this season. That decision comes just days after the company closed resorts for a week to reassess whether they should continue to operate amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vail’s mountain lodging properties will close Friday, and the Epic Mountain Express transportation system will cease Wednesday.

The company is developing an online platform to process refunds that is expected to be live later on Tuesday.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” Vail CEO Rob Katz said in a prepared statement. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”