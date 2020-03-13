Charlotte’s Web launches new R&D division

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTC:CWBHF), a local CBD product manufacturer, recently launched the firm’s CW Labs science division to bolster research and development efforts.
The new R&D team will study the “science of hemp derived phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoid compounds,” according to a Charlotte’s Web news release.
Sponsored Content
The 12-person team will operate out of Boulder and Buffalo, New York.
“The launch of CW Labs formalizes our reach into the science, efficacy and safety of hemp plant compounds,” said CW CEO Deanie Elsner in a statement. “CW Labs demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our cutting-edge position with consumer wellness products derived from our proprietary hemp.
BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTC:CWBHF), a local CBD product manufacturer, recently launched the firm’s CW Labs science division to bolster research and development efforts.
The new R&D team will study the “science of hemp derived phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoid compounds,” according to a Charlotte’s Web news release.
Sponsored Content
The 12-person team will operate out of Boulder and Buffalo, New York.
“The launch of CW Labs formalizes our reach into the science, efficacy and safety of hemp plant compounds,” said CW CEO Deanie Elsner in a statement. “CW Labs demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our cutting-edge position with consumer wellness products derived from our proprietary hemp.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!