Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Guided snowcat skiing to be offered at Loveland

By BizWest Staff — 

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — The the U.S. Forest Service has granted Loveland Ski Area preliminary permission to provide guided skiing and snowboarding tours using a snowcat, an enclosed tracked vehicle that can climb snowy mountains. 

The service could begin as soon as next ski season, according to a Business Den report.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY — The the U.S. Forest Service has granted Loveland Ski Area preliminary permission to provide guided skiing and snowboarding tours using a snowcat, an enclosed tracked vehicle that can climb snowy mountains. 

The service could begin as soon as next ski season, according to a Business Den report.


 