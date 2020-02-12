Greeley’s FMS Bank hires new credit executive 

GREELEY — Austin Elsey, formerly a financial consultant at True North Bank Consulting, has been hired by Greeley-based FMS Bank as chief credit officer.
“Northern Colorado is booming and our team continues to grow to keep pace,” FMS president James Smith said in a prepared statement. “Austin brings vast experience and expertise along with a strong work ethic that will help us further transform our lending department to keep up with the needs of the community.”
Sponsored Content
Elsey will work out of the bank’s Greeley offices.
GREELEY — Austin Elsey, formerly a financial consultant at True North Bank Consulting, has been hired by Greeley-based FMS Bank as chief credit officer.
“Northern Colorado is booming and our team continues to grow to keep pace,” FMS president James Smith said in a prepared statement. “Austin brings vast experience and expertise along with a strong work ethic that will help us further transform our lending department to keep up with the needs of the community.”
Sponsored Content
Elsey will work out of the bank’s Greeley offices.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
Login
OR
Subscribe!