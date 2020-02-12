Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Greeley’s FMS Bank hires new credit executive 

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — Austin Elsey, formerly a financial consultant at True North Bank Consulting, has been hired by Greeley-based FMS Bank as chief credit officer.

“Northern Colorado is booming and our team continues to grow to keep pace,” FMS president James Smith said in a prepared statement. “Austin brings vast experience and expertise along with a strong work ethic that will help us further transform our lending department to keep up with the needs of the community.” 

Elsey will work out of the bank’s Greeley offices. 

