Greeley’s FMS Bank hires new credit executive 

GREELEY — Austin Elsey, formerly a financial consultant at True North Bank Consulting, has been hired by Greeley-based FMS Bank as chief credit officer.

“Northern Colorado is booming and our team continues to grow to keep pace,” FMS president James Smith said in a prepared statement. “Austin brings vast experience and expertise along with a strong work ethic that will help us further transform our lending department to keep up with the needs of the community.”

Elsey will work out of the bank’s Greeley offices.