Developers submit final plans for 122-room extended stay hotel by I-25

FORT COLLINS — A Kansas-based developer has submitted final plans to build a Woodspring Suites-branded long-stay hotel on Fort Collins’ southeast side.

The proposed hotel at 847 E. Frontage Road would sit directly southeast of the Interstate 25/East Mulberry Street interchange and span 48,660 square feet across four stories. The owner would be Tallgrass Hospitality LLC, which is registered to an address in Wichita, Kansas, shared by an exploratory oil and gas drilling company.

The Woodspring was originally submitted to city planners last February. The final plan submitted to city officials is mostly unchanged from the original filing, except it has one fewer room.

It’s unclear how soon the hotel’s developer wants to begin construction or open to the public. Matthew Vos, the listed representative for Tallgrass, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.