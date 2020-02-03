New Mercer Commons – Where Caring is a Calling

It is often said, it is the people who make the place. At New Mercer Commons, we would agree. We truly appreciate our employees and value their commitment and longevity. Quality of care is accomplished by continuity of care.

On our Memory Care we make every effort to provide quality care by knowing each resident’s routine and by spending time visiting with them. Our staff is trained to figure out what a resident needs not only through words but, also by actions. We encourage them to take the time to show compassion and provide support, so residents feel like they are with family.

When looking for an assisted living for a loved one, we endeavor to provide residents with a quality life in a supportive environment. Teamwork helps residents continue to thrive and maintain what independence they can. The mutual relationship between staff, residents, and families helps to make New Mercer Commons feel like home. We are here to laugh together, cry together, and celebrate moments of joy.

Staff at New Mercer Commons are passionate about the care they give. They choose to work in dementia care because caring is a calling.

In the words of one of our personal care providers, “The meaning of care giving is not just taking care of people, it is about bringing light to them each and every day.” Another put it this way, “I like to help people. I can be there to help a resident knowing they can then continue to enjoy their day. They are never alone; they always have people here they can count on and trust.”

An activities staff member stated; “I love the residents and learn from them every day. I started this as a summer job and got hooked. I am still here 40 some years later.”