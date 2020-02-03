Canadian spa company The Ten Spot to open in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — The Ten Spot, a Canadian beauty bar tailored to urban professionals, will open its first U.S. location in Lafayette Thursday.

The franchise is located at 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Unit J, and is owned by Rick and Brenda Langille, who also intend to open additional locations in Boulder and Broomfield.

“The modern atmosphere of The Ten Spot is what initially drew us to the brand,” Brenda Langille said in a prepared statement. “You can tell right away that you will be receiving quality, top-of-the-line services at a fairly inexpensive price compared to upscale spas. On top of providing great services, we’re excited to empower the women in Boulder County and have them leave our doors feeling confident in as little time as possible so that they can get back to their busy lives.”

Rick Langille moved to the United States from Canada 30 years ago and formerly operated an electronics company.

The Ten Spot will cater to men and women, offering waxing, nails, eyebrow tinting and facials. It’s designed to bridge the gap between luxury spas and low-end beauty-salon offerings, focused on “urban professionals on the go.”

The Ten Spot was founded in 2006 by Kristen Gale and has expanded to more than 40 locations in Canada.

“We’re so excited to expand into the U.S., and we are confident that the Boulder County community will welcome our services and see the unique experience The Ten Spot offers,” Gale said.