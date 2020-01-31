CU engineering department named after businessman Rady

BOULDER — The University of Colorado’s mechanical engineering department is now called the Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering.

The previously unnamed department honors Paul Rady, founder of oil and gas company Antero Resources Corp.

Rady has committed $15 million to the university, according to a CU news release.

“Paul Rady is a man of vision, integrity, grit and accomplishment whose dedication to growing a 21st century economy across the state of Colorado is second-to-none,” Bobby Braun, outgoing dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science, said in a prepared statement. “His philanthropy, which includes the largest capital gift in CU Engineering history, is fueling our growth and reach across the state.”