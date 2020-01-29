Peak Utility Services Group inks Interlocken lease

BROOMFIELD — Peak Utility Services Group Inc., a telecommunications and utility consulting firm, recently signed a lease for 17,000 square feet of office space in Broomfield’s Interlocken Business Park.
CRE 310 Interlocken Parkway LLC, owner of the building at 310 Interlocken Parkway, was represented in the lease transaction by Ronan Truesdale, Geoffrey Keys and George Ryan of Keys Commercial Real Estate, according to a company news release. Peak was represented by Doug Jennings of Re/Max Commercial.
