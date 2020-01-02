Iowa developer proposes 117-unit senior home in south FoCo

FORT COLLINS — A senior living developer based in Iowa has submitted concept plans for a $30 million, 177,000-square-foot senior care facility along South College Avenue near the Fort Collins-Loveland boundary.

The company submitted the plans to Fort Collins planning officials to build a four-story building at 120 Triangle Drive, with 93 rooms split between assisted and independent living and 24 memory care units. The units range from 640-square-foot single bedroom apartments to 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom flats.

Bob Sample, president of Stoney Point Meadows, told BizWest he and his partners were in contact with the city to build the complex over a decade ago, but their investors pulled out during the 2008 financial crisis.

Now, he believes the project can move forward due to more favorable economic and financing conditions. He expects the project to cost around $30 million.

“The new market study we had was a good one, so we decided that we will try to resurrect that,” he said.

Sample said he hopes to start construction on the project by the end of 2020 and start move-ins next year, depending on any required changes from city officials.

The building plan is scheduled for an initial concept review hearing Jan. 9.

Sample’s submission is just one of a larger trend of senior living development proposals across the Front Range in the past several months, including in Fort Collins, Boulder and Greeley.