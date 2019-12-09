99-unit senior housing development pitched for FoCo’s southeast corner

FORT COLLINS — Planning officials in Fort Collins will begin considering approval for a four-story retirement complex on Fort Collins’ southeast side later this week.

Dubbed “The Classic at Harmony Park”, the proposed development would have 63 units set for assisted and independent living residents and 36 units for memory care patients within the 110,909-square-foot building, according to documents submitted to Fort Collins planners. The main commons area and the memory care wing is one-story high, while the other two wings for residential units would be four stories.

The building would be located on a vacant lot on the northwest corner of Precision Drive and Technology Parkway.

The project is due for its first round of conceptual reviews Thursday.

It is unclear who intends to develop the property. The land is currently owned by a subsidiary of MAVD West LLC, a real estate firm with offices in Broomfield and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d5198.461636324034!2d-105.01949172182302!3d40.5165967653125!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x0%3A0x0!2zNDDCsDMxJzAwLjUiTiAxMDXCsDAxJzAwLjkiVw!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1575922374738!5m2!1sen!2sus” width=”400″ height=”300″ frameborder=”0″ style=”border:0;” allowfullscreen=””></iframe>