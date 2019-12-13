Funding Friday: Gene editing and grow lights

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s rounds:

Inscripta Inc. said it raised $125 million in its Series D round to push its gene-editing research platform to market. The Boulder company reported raising only $92.2 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but a spokeswoman said that was due to some committed funding coming in later.

Niwot-based Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc., a maker of LED lighting for cannabis grow operations, raised $250,000 out of a larger $3 million seed funding round.