Former FoCo Elks building may be redeveloped

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority and the former Fort Collins Housing Authority — now Housing Catalyst — will attempt to create affordable housing in the former Elks building in downtown Fort Collins.
The Coloradoan reported that the two agencies are working together to redevelop 140 E. Oak St., property the DDA owns, into affordable housing.
