HP plans to cut 7,000-9,000 globally

PALO ALTO and FORT COLLINS — HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) plans to cut thousands of jobs around the world in its fiscal year 2020 as part of a cost-cutting measure, but it’s not clear how many employees it’ll affect in Fort Collins.

The Palo Alto-based computing giant said in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday night that it hopes to reduce its workforce between 7,000 to 9,000 employees in the coming months via “employee exits” and early retirements. The company expects to pay up to $1 billion through fiscal year 2022 during the larger restructuring effort, but save that same amount annually by the end of 2022.

The restructuring comes as current CEO Dion Weisler prepares to make way for Enrique Flores, currently head of HP’s imaging and printing business. Flores will take the helm Nov. 1.

It’s unclear how many of the expected job cuts will come at the expense of the estimated 900 to 1,100 employees working at HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) at 3404 E. Harmony Road.

HP did not return multiple requests for comment Friday.