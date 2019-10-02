Lazy Dog closing Boulder location Sunday

BOULDER — Sports fans have only a few more opportunities to grab a beer and watch a game at Lazy Dog Bar & Grill, a mainstay on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

The bar, which has been in the 1346 Pearl Street location since 2004, will close Sunday after the Denver Broncos game.

“We’re going to shut the doors when the game ends and the staff and some regulars will party it up one last time,” Max McKay, a managing partner with Lazy Dog, told BizWest.

Lazy Dog’s closure isn’t a huge shock. Pearl Partners LLC, the bar’s ownership group led by Steve Ross, sold the building last month to local real estate development and property management firm W.W. Reynolds Cos for more than $6.4 million.

At that time, Ross told BizWest that Lazy Dog would remain in business. But Todd Walsh, a commercial real estate broker with Boulder’s Market Real Estate who was the listing agent in the deal, said the property has significant redevelopment potential.

Representatives with Reynolds did not respond to a request for comment, and Ross said he is not privy to the developer’s plans for the property.

Lazy Dog has two other locations in Erie and Johnstown. The Boulder bar closure will not impact those operations, which “will be business as usual,” Ross said.