Six-story hotel proposed on Fort Collins’ College Ave.

FORT COLLINS — MacMillan Development LLC is planning to build a six story, 150-room hotel near the southeast corner of Colorado State University’s campus.

The Fort Collins-based development company submitted plans to city planning officials earlier this week, which call for demolishing the buildings that currently house a Chuck E. Cheese franchise and Fort Collins Furniture and Mattress at 1623 S. College Ave., directly south of the CSU Medical Center.

The project has been in the works since at least last May, when developers had initial discussions with city planners for the project.The plans indicate that the building will be 87,481 square feet and have a patio on the ground floor, but does not contain details on if the hotel will operate under its own moniker or use a hotel-chain nameplate.

The hotel would be jointed owned between Englewood contractor Saunders Commercial Development Co. LLC and Denver hotelier Stonebridge Realty Advisors LLC, which owns several hotels in the Denver metro and the Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Courtyard and Hampton Inn in Loveland.

MacMillan previously developed the Elizabeth Hotel in Old Town.

Saunders and Stonebridge did not respond to a request for comment.